Castro, Orozco lead the way for Saltillo

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro tripled, doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs and driving home a couple as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Bravos de Leon 14-9 on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Orozco homered and singled twice with five RBIs for Saltillo.

Saltillo batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including three-run home runs by Rainel Rosario and Orozco.

The Saraperos later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Sergio Mitre (4-2) got the win in relief while Leon starter Aldo Montes (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Cedric Hunter homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Bravos.