Ruiz, Thomas lead the way for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Keibert Ruiz homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-2 on Thursday.

Cody Thomas singled three times with a run and an RBI for Tulsa.

Arkansas tied the game 1-1 in the third after Aaron Knapp hit a solo home run.

Tulsa answered in the bottom of the frame when DJ Peters scored on an error.

Tulsa right-hander Justin De Fratus (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Sanchez (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over four innings.

Knapp homered and singled for the Travelers.