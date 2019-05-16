Rodriguez’s single leads Campeche to 5-3 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 5-3 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Thursday. With the victory, the Piratas snapped an 11-game losing streak.

The single by Rodriguez capped a three-run inning and gave the Piratas a 5-3 lead after Jose Lugo scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Jovany Lopez (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wirfin Obispo (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Sultanes, Yamaico Navarro doubled twice and singled. Victor Mendoza homered and singled.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 5-1 against Campeche this season.