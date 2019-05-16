Saladino hits walk-off double, San Antonio beats Memphis 4-3

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Tyler Saladino had a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Memphis Redbirds 4-3 on Thursday.

Nate Orf hit a solo home run in the second inning and Saladino hit an RBI single in the fifth to give the Missions a 2-1 lead. The Redbirds came back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when Tyler O'Neill and Adolis Garcia hit solo home runs.

Saladino doubled three times and singled, driving home three runs in the win.

Jay Jackson (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tommy Layne (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Redbirds, O'Neill homered and singled. Rangel Ravelo singled three times.