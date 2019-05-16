Beck hits walk-off single, Frisco beats Amarillo 5-4

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Preston Beck hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-4 on Thursday.

Brendon Davis scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Christian Lopes and then went to third on a single by Beck.

The Sod Poodles tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Ivan Castillo hit an RBI single, bringing home Chris Baker.

Reliever Locke St. John (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and four hits over two innings. He also struck out three and walked one. David Bednar (0-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Juremi Profar doubled and singled twice in the win.