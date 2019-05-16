Reks’ homer leads Okla. City to 5-3 win over Omaha

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Zach Reks hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

The home run by Reks, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead before Will Smith scored on an error later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Bubba Starling scored on an error.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the seventh when Edwin Rios hit a solo home run.

Starter Ben Holmes (1-4) got the win while Zach Lovvorn (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Starling homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Storm Chasers. Cheslor Cuthbert homered and singled.