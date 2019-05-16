Costes has 7 RBI, leads Quad Cities to 21-1 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Marty Costes, Jeremy Pena, Scott Schreiber and Michael Wielansky drove in at least three runs each, as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Peoria Chiefs 21-1 on Thursday.

Costes homered, doubled and singled, driving in seven runs and scoring a pair. Pena homered, tripled and doubled, scoring four runs and driving in three.

With the game tied 1-1, the River Bandits took the lead for good with nine runs in the fourth inning. The River Bandits sent 13 men to the plate as Costes hit a three-run double en route to the nine-run lead.

Quad Cities later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run ninth, when Costes hit a three-run home run and David Hensley hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.

Quad Cities right-hander Jojanse Torres (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jacob Schlesener (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over three innings.

Quad Cities took advantage of some erratic Peoria pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.

Brady Whalen homered and singled for the Chiefs.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 3-1 against Peoria this season.