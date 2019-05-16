Johnston leads Potomac to 4-0 win over Down East

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Kyle Johnston allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Potomac Nationals over the Down East Wood Ducks in a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Johnston (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the fourth inning, Potomac went up 3-0 after Gage Canning scored on a single and Cole Freeman scored on an error and KJ Harrison hit an RBI double. The Nationals scored again in the eighth inning when Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single, bringing home Freeman.

Jason Bahr (2-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Nationals' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.