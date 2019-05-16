Zehner’s homer leads Trenton to 5-4 win over Binghamton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Zack Zehner hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 5-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

The home run by Zehner scored Mandy Alvarez and Ben Ruta to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead.

Binghamton answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to get within one, including a solo home run by Patrick Mazeika.

The Thunder later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Chris Gittens scored on a forceout before he hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Binghamton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Trenton lead to 5-4.

Will Carter (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Binghamton starter Michael Gibbons (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.