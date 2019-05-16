Pereda’s single leads Tennessee to 3-2 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jhonny Pereda hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 3-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Generals.

The single by Pereda came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Vimael Machin hit an RBI single, bringing home Jared Young.

The Generals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ramon Hernandez hit a solo home run.

Starter Oscar De La Cruz (1-1) got the win while Tyler Mark (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

Hernandez homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Generals.