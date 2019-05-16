Smith scores winning run in 10th, Lake County beats Bowling Green 5-4 in walk-off finish

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Connor Smith scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, as the Lake County Captains defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-4 on Thursday.

Smith scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Captains scored one run in the eighth before Bowling Green answered in the next half-inning when Jake Palomaki hit an RBI single, scoring Tony Pena to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Manuel Alvarez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one run and three hits over two innings. Chris Muller (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out five in the Midwest League game.

Will Benson homered and singled in the win.

Roberto Alvarez singled three times for the Hot Rods.