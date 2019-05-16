Gomez has 3 RBI, leads Syracuse to 12-3 win over Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Carlos Gomez, Dilson Herrera and Hector Santiago each drove home three runs, as the Syracuse Mets beat the Louisville Bats 12-3 on Thursday.

Herrera homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Up 2-1, the Mets extended their lead in the third inning when Gomez hit a three-run home run.

The Mets punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. In the fourth, Santiago hit a three-run home run and Rajai Davis hit a solo home run, while Herrera drove in two runs and Danny Espinosa drove in one in the sixth.

Syracuse left-hander Santiago (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over four innings.

Syracuse improved to 4-2 against Louisville this season.