McCoy hits walk-off single in 10th, Bowie beats Erie 3-2

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Mason McCoy hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Bowie Baysox topped the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 on Thursday.

Preston Palmeiro scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the second, Bowie scored on a double by Jesmuel Valentin that brought home T.J. Nichting. In the following at-bat, Valentin scored on an error to give the Baysox a 2-0 lead. Erie answered in the fifth inning when Kade Scivicque hit a two-run home run.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Bowie's Bruce Zimmermann and Erie's Matt Manning delivered great starts. Zimmermann allowed two runs and three hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three. Manning allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked one.

Francisco Jimenez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Drew Carlton (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

McCoy doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Scivicque homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the SeaWolves.

Despite the loss, Erie is 8-3 against Bowie this season.