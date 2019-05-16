Sports
Kelly’s run leads Montgomery to 1-0 win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Dalton Kelly scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday.
Kelly scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jesus Sanchez and then went to third on a wild pitch.
Benton Moss (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dylan Lee (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
The Jumbo Shrimp were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.
