Carrasco leads Wilmington to 6-1 win over Frederick

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Frederick Keys 6-1 on Thursday.

Wilmington started the scoring in the second inning when Brewer Hicklen hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Cristian Perez.

Wilmington starter Brady Singer (4-2) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter DL Hall (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Keys, Cole Billingsley doubled and singled three times.