Marabell’s sac fly leads Akron to 4-2 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Connor Marabell drove in Daniel Johnson with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday.

Johnson scored on the play to give the RubberDucks a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

The RubberDucks tacked on another run in the ninth when Tyler Krieger hit an RBI single, scoring Ka'ai Tom.

Rob Kaminsky (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ryan Halstead (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.