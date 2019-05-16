Yelich hits 17th, 18th homers as Brewers rout Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 17th and 18th homers to help Zach Davies and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Thursday.

Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas also went deep as the Brewers won their third in a row.

Davies (5-0) allowed three runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings.

Yelich homered in the first for a 1-0 lead off Zach Eflin (5-4) and added a solo drive off Edgar Garcia in the eighth to make it 8-3.

ATHLETICS 17, TIGERS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit his first career grand slam, and Oakland won its 13th straight over Detroit and its eighth in a row at Comerica Park

Josh Phegley had four hits, including one of Oakland's five home runs. Matt Olson and Marcus Semien also homered for Oakland.

Detroit has been outscored 41-9 while losing the first four games of a 10-game homestand.

Ohio native Chris Bassitt (2-1) pitched eight shutout innings in front of a large group of friends and family.

Spencer Turnbull (2-3) allowed six runs, only one of which was earned, five hits and two walks in four innings.

NATIONALS 7, METS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth and Sean Doolittle stopped New York's ninth-inning rally by striking out Keon Broxton with the bases loaded for his seventh save. Washington won two of three against the Mets for its first series win since April 16-18 against San Francisco.

Michael Conforto hit a tying, three-run homer in the third but left with a concussion in the fifth after colliding with second baseman Robinson Canó's shoulder while chasing a popup. Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil left in the third because of abdominal tightness.

Dan Jennings (1-2) won in relief of Aníbal Sánchez, who left after 1 1/3 innings because of a strained left hamstring that will send him to the injured list. Mets starter Zack Wheeler (3-3) allowed six runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings,

RANGERS 16, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rougned Odor homered twice, Willie Calhoun went deep for the second straight day.

Joey Gallo went deep among his four hits, and Hunter Pence also homered.

Royals manager Ned Yost used utility man Chris Owings on the mound the last two innings.

Lance Lynn (5-3) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. Homer Bailey (4-4) gave up six runs — five earned — eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

REDS 4, CUBS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez singled home the go-ahead run during a fifth-inning downpour and added another RBI single as the Reds pulled away from Chicago.

The Cubs came into the series on the best surge in the majors, having won or split 10 straight series. The NL Central leaders let a late lead get away Wednesday night for a 6-5, 10-inning loss. This one slipped away as the rain intensified in the bottom of the fifth.

Jose Quintana (4-3) gave up Jose Peraza's solo homer with one out, his first since April 26. After a pair of singles, Quintana threw back-to-back wild pitches that let in a run with two outs. Suarez's single made it 3-2. He added another RBI single in the seventh.

Luis Castillo (5-1) gave up two runs on two hits and a walk, all in the first inning.

Chicago's Kris Bryant walked in his first plate appearance, extending his career-best streak to 25 games reaching base safely.

BRAVES 10, CARDINALS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, Julio Teheran pitched five-plus scoreless innings and Atlanta won for the fifth time in six games.

Riley, who homered in his second major league at-bat Wednesday, doubled off the top of the wall in the second inning and singled in a run in the third. He scored twice.

Teheran (3-4) allowed two hits — a bloop single by Yadier Molina to begin the fifth and a single by Paul Goldschmidt to begin the sixth — and drove in two runs with a sacrifice bunt in the second and a single in the third. Teheran, who has a 0.53 ERA over his last three starts, walked four and struck out four.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (3-4) gave up five runs, five hits and five walks with two strikeouts in four innings. Marcel Ozuna and Matt Carpenter hit solo homers for the Cardinals.

INDIANS 14, ORIOLES 7

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Cleveland hammered Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series.

Kipnis hit a solo shot in the first inning, a three-run homer in the fourth off reliever Gabriel Ynoa (0-1) and was credited with two RBIs on an unusual fielder's choice in the seventh.

Cleveland trailed 5-1 before rallying, falling behind and then taking the lead for good on Carlos Santana's RBI single in the sixth. The Indians broke it open with five runs in the seventh.

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer and Rio Ruiz had a two-run drive for the Orioles, who have lost seven of eight.

A.J. Cole (1-1) replaced starter Trevor Bauer in the sixth and picked up his first win for the Indians, whose bats have finally awakened in the past two games.

WHITE SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez scored the tiebreaking run on Ryan Cordell's suicide squeeze in the eighth inning, and Chicago topped Toronto for its fourth win in five games.

With runners at the corners and the infield in, Cordell bunted to the first base side. Blue Jays reliever Derek Law (0-1) threw to catcher Danny Jansen, but Sanchez slid under the tag to give Cordell his second RBI of the game.

Charlie Tilson then scored from third on Leury Garcia's sacrifice fly. Tilson was originally ruled out on Billy McKinney's throw, but the call was overturned following a replay review.

Kelvin Herrera (1-2) pitched around two walks in a scoreless eighth. Alex Colomé earned his ninth save in nine chances, completing a two-hitter.

Freddy Galvis hit a solo homer, but the Blue Jays lost for the fourth time in five games.