Augustana athlete charged after weekend incident on campus
An Augustana University football and baseball player faces assault and burglary charges and has been suspended from athletics at the Sioux Falls school after a weekend incident.
Authorities allege 19-year-old Peyton Zabel drunkenly walked into a woman's unlocked room on campus at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and got into her bed. The 18-year-old woman told police Zabel grabbed her but let her go after a struggle. She wasn't hurt.
Police say the two know one another, and there was no forced entry to the room.
Zabel made his initial court appearance Monday. A judge set bond at $5,000 cash or surety, which defense attorney Clint Sargent did not contest. Sargent did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.
Zabel is a Pierre native who committed to Augustana in 2018 after turning down an opportunity to play professional baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers.
