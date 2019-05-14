Mariners look for series sweep against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (19-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-23, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (4-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will sweep the series over Oakland with a win.

The Mariners are 10-6 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .460, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .587 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Athletics are 8-9 in division games. Oakland's team on-base percentage of .314 is third in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with an OBP of .367. The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Brandon Brennan notched his second victory and Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Joakim Soria took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 hits and is batting .281. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and has 24 RBIs. Stephen Piscotty is 10-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).