Toronto opens 2-game series at San Francisco

Toronto Blue Jays (16-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-23, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-4, 5.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Giants: Nick Vincent (0-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road to begin a two game series against San Francisco.

The Giants are 8-11 in home games. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.48, Jeff Samardzija leads the staff with a mark of 3.51.

The Blue Jays are 8-11 in road games. Toronto has a team on-base percentage of .282, last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the lineup with a mark of .364. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 22 RBIs and is batting .213. Steven Duggar has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 17 extra base hits and has 18 RBIs. Freddy Galvis is 9-for-40 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .251 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .188 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Buster Posey: 7-day IL (concussion).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).