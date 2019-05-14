Boston puts win streak on the line against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (19-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-19, third in the NL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 11-7 in home games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the league. Rafael Devers leads the lineup with an OBP of .405.

The Rockies are 10-10 on the road. The Colorado pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.04, Kyle Freeland leads the staff with a mark of 5.84. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Devers is 18-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 10 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Charlie Blackmon is 16-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .304 batting average, 7.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (elbow), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).