Baltimore takes on New York in division matchup

Baltimore Orioles (14-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (24-16, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (4-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals New York and Baltimore will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 8-3 against teams from the AL East. The New York offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Orioles are 8-11 in road games. Baltimore has hit 40 home runs this season, last in the American League. Dwight Smith Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 43 hits and is batting .328. Gio Urshela is 10-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Smith Jr. leads the Orioles with seven home runs and has 25 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 9-for-43 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).