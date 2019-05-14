Rojas, Walsh lead the way for Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jose Rojas was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring three as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Reno Aces 15-9 on Monday.

Jared Walsh homered and doubled with two runs for Salt Lake.

Salt Lake scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it put up five runs, including a two-run single by Ty Kelly.

Parker Bridwell (1-3) got the win in relief while Reno starter Justin Vernia (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For the Aces, Ildemaro Vargas doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs. Juniel Querecuto tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.