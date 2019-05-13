Sports
Urias leads El Paso to 5-3 win over Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Urias hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday.
The home run by Urias scored Cal Quantrill to give the Chihuahuas a 2-1 lead.
After El Paso added a run in the fifth on a single by Josh Naylor, the River Cats tied the game in the fifth inning when Austin Slater hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Howard.
The Chihuahuas took the lead for good in the sixth when Jacob Scavuzzo hit an RBI double, bringing home Matthew Batten.
El Paso starter Quantrill (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Andrew Suarez (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Mike Yastrzemski homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the River Cats.
Comments