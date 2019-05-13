Marquez, Lawlor and Roberts shut out Bowling Green, South Bend wins 3-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Brailyn Marquez, Ryan Lawlor and Ethan Roberts combined for a shutout as the South Bend Cubs beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 3-0 on Monday.

Marquez (1-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win. Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.

In the sixth inning, South Bend went up 1-0 on a home run by Jonathan Sierra. The Cubs scored again in the ninth when Christopher Morel hit an RBI triple and then scored on an error.

Andy Weber doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Hot Rods were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.