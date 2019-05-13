Siri hits walk-off single in ninth, Chattanooga beats Pensacola 5-4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jose Siri hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Michael Beltre scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After Pensacola's Luis Arraez hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh, Chattanooga tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the inning when Ibandel Isabel hit a grand slam.

Alex Powers (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Jay (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Pensacola won the first game 1-0.