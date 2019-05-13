Fry, Coca lead the way for Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry homered and tripled, scoring two runs as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Kane County Cougars 11-6 on Monday.

Yeison Coca homered twice with three RBIs and two runs for Wisconsin.

Down 1-0 in the second, Kane County tied the game when Keshawn Lynch scored on a groundout.

Wisconsin answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring eight runs to take the lead. The Timber Rattlers sent 12 men to the plate as Coca hit a two-run home run en route to the eight-run lead.

The Timber Rattlers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Je'Von Ward hit an RBI single, while Fry hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Wilfred Salaman (2-3) got the win in relief while Kane County starter Jackson Goddard (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Zachery Almond homered, doubled and singled for the Cougars. Blaze Alexander homered and singled, driving home three runs.