Duarte’s run leads Corpus Christi to 4-2 win over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Osvaldo Duarte scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday.

Duarte scored on the play to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a flyout by Abraham Toro.

The Hooks later added a run in the second and two in the sixth. In the second, Anibal Sierra hit an RBI double, while Stephen Wrenn and Ronnie Dawson both drove in a run in the sixth.

Carlos Sanabria (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Esmerling Vasquez (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.