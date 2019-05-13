Jones’ double leads NW Arkansas to 8-4 win over Tulsa

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Travis Jones hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to an 8-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday.

The double by Jones came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Naturals a 6-3 lead. Later in the inning, Anderson Miller hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jones.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the sixth when Emmanuel Rivera hit an RBI single, scoring Khalil Lee.

NW Arkansas right-hander Conner Greene (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter J.D. Martin (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over five innings.