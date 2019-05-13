Duran, Hernandez and Castellanos lead Salem in win

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jarren Duran, Marco Hernandez and Pedro Castellanos each had three hits, as the Salem Red Sox beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 13-6 on Monday.

Duran doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two. Hernandez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Red Sox took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. The Red Sox sent 10 men to the plate as Duran hit a two-run single en route to the three-run lead.

The Red Sox later scored nine runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Salem right-hander Kutter Crawford (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chad Donato (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

In the losing effort, the Woodpeckers recorded a season-high seven extra base hits. Seth Beer homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Woodpeckers. Michael Papierski tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.