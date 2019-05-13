Holmes leads Lake County to 4-3 win over Fort Wayne

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Quentin Holmes homered and had two hits as the Lake County Captains beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-3 on Monday.

Lake County went up 4-0 in the fifth after Bo Naylor hit an RBI single, scoring Ruben Cardenas as part of a three-run inning.

Fort Wayne answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one, including a single by Justin Lopez that scored Tucupita Marcano.

Lake County starter Shane McCarthy (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ramon Perez (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and four hits over four innings.