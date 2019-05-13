Tom leads Akron to 7-3 win over Bowie

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Bowie Baysox 7-3 on Monday.

Akron started the scoring in the second inning when Connor Marabell scored on an error and Nellie Rodriguez scored when a runner was thrown out.

The RubberDucks later tacked on five runs in the fourth, including a three-run home run by Daniel Johnson and a solo home run by Tom.

Akron starter Tanner Tully (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hunter Harvey (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.

Ryan McKenna homered and singled for the Baysox.

Akron improved to 7-1 against Bowie this season.