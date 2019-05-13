Winder, Williams lead Cedar Rapids to 9-4 win over Quad Cities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Josh Winder tossed a five-hit complete game and Chris Williams scored two runs, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the River Bandits.

Winder (2-1) allowed four runs while striking out three and walking four to pick up the win.

Cedar Rapids took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Gabriel Maciel.

Following the big inning, the River Bandits cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Alex Holderbach hit a two-run home run.

R.J. Freure (1-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

For the River Bandits, Holderbach homered and singled, driving home two runs.