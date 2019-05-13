Feduccia’s sac fly leads Great Lakes to 3-2 win over Dayton

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Hunter Feduccia hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Leonel Valera with the go-ahead run, as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Dayton Dragons 3-2 on Monday.

Valera scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The sacrifice fly by Feduccia scored Valera to give the Loons a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Great Lakes grabbed the lead on an RBI double by Jacob Amaya and an RBI single by Dan Robinson. Dayton answered in the next half-inning when Reniel Ozuna and Dylan Harris scored on an error.

Miguel Vargas doubled and singled twice in the win.

Jose Martinez (2-1) got the win in relief while Connor Bennett (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Great Lakes improved to 4-1 against Dayton this season.