Brusa, Maddox lift Richmond over Erie 6-5

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Gio Brusa homered and singled, also stealing a base as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Flying Squirrels.

Will Maddox homered and singled with two runs for Richmond.

Erie tied the game 1-1 in the first after Kody Eaves hit an RBI single, scoring Derek Hill.

After Richmond added two runs, the Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the fifth inning when Chris Shaw hit a three-run home run.

The SeaWolves saw their comeback attempt come up short after Isaac Paredes scored on a forceout in the seventh inning to cut the Richmond lead to 6-5.

Richmond starter Brandon Lawson (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Faedo (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over five innings.

Eaves singled three times for the SeaWolves.