Arizona takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-17, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-19, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Nick Kingham (1-0, 5.94 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Diamondbacks are 8-10 in home games. Arizona ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .258 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .321.

The Pirates are 11-8 in road games. Pittsburgh's team on-base percentage of .300 is last in the MLB. Josh Bell leads the club with an OBP of .380. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .542. Adam Jones is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bell leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Starling Marte is 14-for-49 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .270 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 10-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).