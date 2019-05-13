Chicago faces Cleveland, aims to build on Giolito’s strong outing

Cleveland Indians (21-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-4, 6.38 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The White Sox are 9-8 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Indians are 10-11 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .347 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .434. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the White Sox with 47 hits and is batting .331. Jose Abreu is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Santana leads the Indians with 38 hits and is batting .279. Jordan Luplow is 7-for-22 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Indians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Nicky Delmonico: day-to-day (left shoulder soreness).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: day-to-day (calf).