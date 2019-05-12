Amaral, Alvarez lead the way for Tijuana

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Beau Amaral homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Piratas de Campeche 6-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Toros swept the three-game series.

Ricky Alvarez homered and singled for Tijuana.

Tijuana started the scoring in the second inning. After being hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, Jesus Valdez advanced to second on a balk, went to third on a flyout by Fernando Perez, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Xorge Carrillo.

Trailing 4-1, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and Viosergy Rosa hit RBI singles.

The Toros later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Amaral stole home and Junior Lake hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Tijuana right-hander Terance Marin (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Mateo (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings.