Rodriguez has 3 hits, leads Puebla to 14-11 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Herlis Rodriguez, Issmael Salas, Miguel Guzman and Jose Heberto Felix recorded three hits each, as Puebla beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 14-11 on Sunday. The Pericos swept the three-game series with the win.

Rodriguez singled three times, driving home two runs. Salas singled three times, scoring two runs.

Laguna took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI double, scoring Adrian Gutierrez.

Puebla answered in the top of the next frame, scoring 11 runs to take the lead for good. The Pericos sent 16 men to the plate as Nick Torres and Jesus Arredondo hit two-run home runs en route to the 10-run lead.

The Pericos later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Salas scored on a groundout and Arredondo scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

Puebla right-hander Travis Banwart (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Algodoneros recorded a season-high eight extra base hits. Norzagaray tripled, doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Algodoneros. Missael Rivera homered and singled, driving in four runs.

Puebla improved to 4-2 against Laguna this season.