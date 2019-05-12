Sports

Atlanta United beats Orlando City 1-0 for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel, center, celebrates his apparent goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe,left, with Josef Martinez, right, during the second half in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Atlanta. The goal was taken off the board after review, but Atlanta United held on to win the game 1-0.
ATLANTA

Gonzalo Martínez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row — all by shutout — and five of its last six.

Héctor Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martínez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta's Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

D.C. UNITED 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored in the 78th minute to lift D.C. United past Sporting Kansas City.

Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season. He's tied with New York City's Sean Johnson for most in MLS.

Wayne Rooney played a long, low ball to Arriola at the left corner of the box, where he bent a right-footer — that grazed the fingertips of goalkeeper Tim Melia — just inside the far post.

Sporting Kansas City (2-4-4) iS winless in its last six games and has lost three of its last four.

