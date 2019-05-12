Sports
Rodriguez’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 7-4 win over Quintana Roo
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Arturo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 7-4 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday. With the victory, the Tecolotes swept the three-game series.
The home run by Rodriguez scored Josh Rodriguez and Roberto Valenzuela to give the Tecolotes a 4-0 lead.
After Dos Laredos added a run in the third on a home run by Domonic Brown, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the third inning when Manuel Orduno hit a three-run home run.
The Tecolotes later tacked on two runs in the ninth when A. Rodriguez and Johnny Davis hit RBI singles to secure the victory.
Dos Laredos left-hander Alejandro Soto (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over six innings.
For the Tigres, Orduno homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.
Comments