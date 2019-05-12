Rivas, Hunter lift Inland Empire over Stockton 7-3

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Leonardo Rivas tripled and singled as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Stockton Ports 7-3 on Sunday. The 66ers swept the three-game series with the win.

Torii Hunter doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Inland Empire.

Inland Empire got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Devin Davis advanced to third on a ground out by Michael Cruz and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Alvaro Rubalcaba.

After Inland Empire added five runs, the Ports cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a solo home run by Lazaro Armenteros.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The 66ers tacked on another run in the eighth when Kyle Survance hit an RBI single, scoring Cruz.

Nate Bertness (2-0) got the win in relief while Stockton starter Mitchell Jordan (3-3) took the loss in the California League game.