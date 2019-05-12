Raleigh leads Modesto to 6-4 win over Lancaster

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 6-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Nuts and a five-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

Raleigh hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the second, both off Will Gaddis.

Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gaddis (1-4) took the loss in the California League game after giving up six runs and nine hits over six innings.

Sean Bouchard homered and singled, driving in two runs for the JetHawks.