Smith hits for cycle, sparks Charleston’s 13-5 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit for the cycle, as the Charleston RiverDogs topped the Hickory Crawdads 13-5 on Sunday.

Smith doubled in the first, singled in the third, tripled in the fourth and homered in the eighth.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Hickory cut into the lead when Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch.

Charleston answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Brandon Lockridge hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Charleston later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Kyle Gray hit a two-run double to help finish off the blowout.

Wellington Diaz (2-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Hickory starter Tim Brennan (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.