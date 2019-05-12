Tenerowicz leads Montgomery to 9-3 win over Mississippi

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Tristan Gray drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 9-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday.

The walk by Gray started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Biscuits a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Montgomery scored on three more plays, including two RBI each from Lucius Fox and Robbie Tenerowicz.

The Biscuits later added single runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Blake Bivens (2-0) got the win in relief while Mississippi starter Joey Wentz (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Alejandro Salazar homered and singled for the Braves.

Montgomery improved to 5-2 against Mississippi this season.