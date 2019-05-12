Gonzalez’s single leads Kannapolis to 2-1 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 2-1 win over the West Virginia Power on Sunday.

The single by Gonzalez scored Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa to give the Intimidators a 2-0 lead.

The Power cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Nick Rodriguez hit an RBI single, driving in Joseph Rosa.

Jason Bilous (1-1) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter Steven Moyers (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.