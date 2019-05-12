Hairston leads Carolina over Myrtle Beach 7-2

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Devin Hairston doubled twice and singled as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-2 on Sunday. With the victory, the Mudcats swept the three-game series.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Myrtle Beach tied the game when Aramis Ademan hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevonte Mitchell.

Carolina answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Hairston hit an RBI double and then scored on an error en route to the three-run lead.

The Mudcats later tacked on a run in both the third and eighth innings. Pat McInerney scored on a home run in the third before coming home on a forceout in the eighth.

Carolina right-hander Dylan File (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Adbert Alzolay (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over four innings.

With the win, Carolina improved to 5-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.