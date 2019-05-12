Martínez, Atlanta United beat Orlando City, win 4th in a row

Atlanta United midfielder Pity Martinez, right, reacts to scoring a goal past Orlando City defender Kamal Miller for a 1-0 lead in a MLS soccer match on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton

Gonzalo Martínez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row — all by shutout — and five of its last six.

Héctor Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martínez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta had 61.7% possession.

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

Atlanta's Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.