Oswalt leads Syracuse to 2-0 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Corey Oswalt allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Syracuse Mets over the Columbus Clippers in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Oswalt (4-0) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

Syracuse scored its runs when Dilson Herrera hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Carlos Gomez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Adam Plutko (0-2) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Clippers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.