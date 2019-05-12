Patterson’s single leads Buffalo to 8-5 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jordan Patterson hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-5 win over the Norfolk Tides in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Patterson started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Bisons a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Buffalo scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Ben Revere.

In the bottom of the sixth, Norfolk scored on an error that brought home Jace Peterson. In the following at-bat, DJ Stewart hit a two-run home run to cut the Buffalo lead to 8-5.

Buffalo starter Ryan Feierabend (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Ortiz (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Peterson tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Tides.